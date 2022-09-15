Switzerland has officially launched its bid to host the UEFA European Women's Football Championship in 2025.

The country enters the race to host the next edition of the tournament alongside bids from France, Poland and a joint Nordic effort from Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

Nine host cities have been proposed, including the Olympic capital Lausanne.

Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St. Gallen, Sion, Lucerne and Thun have also been chosen with an official application dossier due to be handed to UEFA on October 12.

"UEFA Women's Euro is Europe's largest women-specific sporting event," said Dominique Blanc, the President of the Swiss Football Association (SVF).

"Hosting the event in Switzerland is a unique and huge opportunity for us to present the European women's football elite and our country to the world.

"It is also a strong sign of more equal opportunities for all girls and women who want to be actively involved in football in our country, in Europe and around the world."

The SVF initially declared its interest in hosting in November, and then confirmed its intention in March when neighbouring Liechtenstein was suggested as part of the bid.

Matches were proposed for the micro-state's capital Vaduz, but this idea has not been taken forward.

Ukraine also announced a bid in November but this has been curtailed by the Russian invasion of the country.

"We have good and already existing infrastructure such as stadiums, hotels, training grounds, airports and transport systems," said Marion Daube, the Swiss bid's project manager.

Switzerland has proposed nine host cities as part of its bid ©Getty Images

"There are short distances and good connections between the country's borders and cities.

"And our country offers political and financial stability and security."

Switzerland has never hosted the European Women's Football Championship before.

It co-hosted the 2018 edition of the men's tournament alongside Austria.

"With a successful candidacy alone, we are increasing the awareness and popularity of women's football in Switzerland," said Tatjana Haenni, the director of women's football at the SVF.

"And with the tailwind and support of the Swiss population, the chances of winning the contract are also increasing."

England are the reigning champions of the Women's Euro after winning on home soil in July.

UEFA is due to name its 2025 host at an Executive Committee meeting on January 25.