Women's Euro in England watched by 365 million around the world, says UEFA

UEFA has claimed that the 2022 Women's EURO was watched by 365 million people worldwide.

Apart from record stadium attendances, more than 50 broadcast partners covered the matches with on-site productions - more than double from the 2017 edition in the Netherlands.

European football’s governing body has said that the final between England and Germany, which saw the Lionesses win thanks to an extra-time goal from Chloe Kelly, had a cumulative live viewership of 50 million globally - three times more than the 15 million who tuned in 2017.

The numbers were phenomenal at the stadiums as well.

The final at Wembley also saw 87,192 people attend the game, breaking the record for the number of fans in attendance for both the men’s and women’s Euro final ever.

An average of 18,544 supporters flocked to stadiums during the tournament.

England beat Germany 2-1 to win the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 at Wembley ©Getty Images

The host cities played their part too with UEFA reporting that a total of 217,000 people attended fan parties with 2,300 volunteers making sure the fans had an enjoyable experience.

The legacy programme of the tournament, which started a y is set help more girls and women take up football regularly.

Over 14,600 women have taken up the sport recreationally while 7,900 girls and women have newly registered and playing in clubs.

On the touchline, 145 female coaches have been recruited and trained.

Social media numbers have been high too with UEFA reporting 453,3 million social interactions with TikTok (38.7 per cent) and Twitter (21.1 per cent) having the most.

UEFA’s women’s football social media accounts gained 590,000 new followers with 14.6 million engagements overall, which was 30 times more than in 2017.