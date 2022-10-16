Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for his support during preparations for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup.

Russia and Qatar were awarded the 2018 and 2022 editions of the tournament, respectively, following a controversial and disputed bidding process that concluded in 2010.

While Russia will not feature at this year's World Cup having been expelled from qualifying prior to the start of the European playoffs following the invasion of Ukraine, Sheikh Tamim commended Putin at a regional summit in Astana, and vowed that cooperation between both countries would continue during the tournament due to run from November 20 to December 18.

"After Russia made a great success in organising the 2018 World Cup, Russian friends have provided great support to Qatar, especially in terms of organisation, with the Organising Committee of the 2022 World Cup," Qatar's head of state said, as reported by the Associated Press.

"We thank you for this and we are proud of this relationship.

"This will continue until the end of the World Cup.

"I am very happy to see you, Mr President.

"Thank you."

Putin responded by offering his backing to organisers in Qatar.

Russia and Qatar were controversially awarded hosting rights for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups in 2010 ©Getty Images

"We are also doing everything we can in terms of transferring the experience of preparing for the World Cup, you know this, we just had the opportunity to talk about it with you," he said.

"I would like to wish you success in holding this major event.

"I’m sure that it will be [a success]."

Putin was present at the opening match of the 2018 World Cup, and watched the final alongside sporting administrators including International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and his FIFA counterpart Gianni Infantino.

Similarities have been drawn between Qatar's digital Hayya cards required to enter the country and World Cup venues, and the Fan ID scheme used at Russia 2018.

Both countries proved controversial choices as host nations for the World Cup, and the build-up to Qatar 2022 has been dominated by human rights concerns including the Gulf state's treatment of migrant workers and its records on the rights of women and LGBT+ individuals.

The Qatari Government has pointed to labour reforms including a shift away from the kafala system which forced foreign workers to seek their employers' consent to change jobs or leave the country.

The World Cup has also been moved from the northern hemisphere's summer for the first time due to Qatar's heat and humidity.

Qatar had never previously qualified for the tournament, but are due to face Ecuador in the opening match on November 20.