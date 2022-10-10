Four Arab singers have teamed up to produce the fourth single, Light The Sky, from the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup official soundtrack.

The song from United Arab Emirates' Balqees, Moroccan-Canadian vocalist Nora Fatehi, Iraqi singer Rahma Riad, and award-winning singer-songwriter Manal of Morocco follows previous releases Hayya Hayya (Better Together), Arhbo and The World is Yours to Take.

More tracks are expected to follow before the event starts on November 20.

"This is a stunning piece of music, representing everything that is positive about the first-ever FIFA World Cup in the Middle East," Balqees, who has three studio albums, said.

"This is an event that will bring people together from around the world and, through Light The Sky, we are demonstrating how we can lift each other up and create something truly memorable."

In the Light The Sky music video, each of the six female officials selected for the competition make an appearance.

Stéphanie Frappart of France, Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan are due to take charge of fixtures while Neuza Back of Brazil, Karen Díaz Medina of Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt of the US are set to be assistant referees.

Stéphanie Frappart is one of six female officials to participate at the Qatar 2022 World Cup ©Getty Images

"Light The Sky tells us to 'shout if you’re with me' and brings to life the spirit of communal celebration of the FIFA World Cup - an energising message as we look forward to a game-changing tournament of firsts," FIFA entertainment executive and song producer RedOne remarked.

"This is an inspirational song with its roots firmly in the Middle East.

"It is also fitting that the first-ever female referees at a FIFA World Cup are part of this release that will connect with football and music lovers of all ages."

Manal has twice won "Best Female Artist in Northern Africa" at the All Africa Music Awards and has one album, 360, which was released last year.

Riad, who has built a film career to her musical activities, has a smash hit in Waed Menni, which has accumulated almost 200,000 views on YouTube.

Fatehi, like Riad, has spent significant time on screen and has featured in several music videos.