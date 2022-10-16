FIS World Cups in Les Deux Alpes postponed and cancelled over lack of snow

The first Snowboard Cross World Cup and Ski Cross World Cup competitions of the season have had to be called off because of a lack of snow in Les Deux Alpes.

The French resort had been due to launch the Snowboard Cross World Cup season from October 28 to 30, but this has been pushed back until December 2 and 3.

It remains the first event of the season, with the extra time hoped to allow for more snow at the venue.

Les Deux Alpes' Ski Cross World Cup leg has been cancelled altogether; it has been set for November 4 and 5.

Val Thorens is now due to open the season on from December 7 to 9 and is the only French stop on the calendar, after competition in Megève was cancelled last month.

Les Deux Alpes has been given extra time to accumulate snow before its season-opening Snowboard Cross World Cup leg ©Getty Images

Authorities in Megève blamed a drought and fear they would not be able to create enough artificial snow.

Eight stops remain on the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Ski Cross World Cup calendar, in seven countries.

The FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup season features seven events in six nations.