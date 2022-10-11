High inflation, soaring energy prices and the war in Ukraine have been blamed for the cancellation of a big air World Cup in Falun.

The Swedish venue had been due to host snowboard and freeski competition on November 24 and 25, but will no longer do so.

Sweden has not staged World Cup competition in the big air discipline for more than a decade, and now the wait goes on.

"Due to the current world situation, we have not got our finances together," said Stefan Karlsson, sports manager for freeski and snowboard at the Swedish Ski Association.

"The concern causes companies to review their operations, which in turn affects events like this.

"It is very sad that we are forced to cancel, but we have done everything we could to try to carry out the event."

Falun regularly hosts Cross-Country World Cup events ©Getty Images

The cancellation leaves only two big air stops on the Freeski World Cup calendar, in Chur in Switzerland and Copper Mountain in the United States.

Those two venues, plus Edmonton in Canada and Kreischberg in Austria, are set to hold big air events on the Snowboard World Cup trail.

As for Falun, the Swedish Ski Association is hopeful of staging big air World Cup events in future.

"We have always aimed to make this a recurring event and that ambition remains," Karlsson insisted.

"We have created a very good foundation to ensure that the World Cup on home soil can take place in the future."