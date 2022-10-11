Ski cross racer Alexandra Edebo has retired due to repeated concussions.

Doctors have advised the Swede not to continue skiing at an elite level because of the risk of a further brain injury causing lasting damage.

"Now the risks have increased and I am not ready to jeopardise my future health, not even against the joy I achieve through the sport," Edebo said.

The 26-year-old is a three-time podium finisher on the World Cup circuit, including a victory in Arosa in Switzerland in December 2020.

Edebo's best result last season was a second-place finish on home snow at Idre Fjäll.

Edebo also competed at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, but ended her season early after a recurrence of concussion symptoms.

That has now led to the end of Edebo's competitive career.

How to minimise the risk of and best treat brain injuries is an issue facing a wide range of sports, with skiing and snowboard disciplines not immune.

In 2018, Canadian Olympic downhill gold medallist Kerrin Lee-Gartner announced she would be donating her brain to science as, then 51, Lee-Gartner said she had suffered multiple concussions and still experienced symptoms including migraines and vision problems.

Gretchen Bleiler, who won a halfpipe snowboard medal for the United States at Turin 2006, has also campaigned for concussion awareness and says she can count at least six from her snowboarding career.