Alexandra Edebo has retired from elite ski cross aged 26 ©Getty Images

Ski cross racer Alexandra Edebo has retired due to repeated concussions.

Doctors have advised the Swede not to continue skiing at an elite level because of the risk of a further brain injury causing lasting damage.

"Now the risks have increased and I am not ready to jeopardise my future health, not even against the joy I achieve through the sport," Edebo said.

The 26-year-old is a three-time podium finisher on the World Cup circuit, including a victory in Arosa in Switzerland in December 2020.

Edebo's best result last season was a second-place finish on home snow at Idre Fjäll.

Edebo also competed at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, but ended her season early after a recurrence of concussion symptoms.

That has now led to the end of Edebo's competitive career.

How to minimise the risk of and best treat brain injuries is an issue facing a wide range of sports, with skiing and snowboard disciplines not immune.

In 2018, Canadian Olympic downhill gold medallist Kerrin Lee-Gartner announced she would be donating her brain to science as, then 51, Lee-Gartner said she had suffered multiple concussions and still experienced symptoms including migraines and vision problems.

Gretchen Bleiler, who won a halfpipe snowboard medal for the United States at Turin 2006, has also campaigned for concussion awareness and says she can count at least six from her snowboarding career.