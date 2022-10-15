Season-opening Alpine Ski World Cup races in Sölden have been given the green light by the International Ski Federation (FIS) and Austrian Ski Federation (ÖSV).

A snow inspection, overseen by FIS race directors Markus Mayr and Janez Hladnik, has been passed fewer than two weeks before the curtain-raiser.

Course director Isidor Grüner and race director Rainer Gstrein were also present for the inspection, along with Mario Reiter, head of sponsorship and partner management at the ÖSV.

The slope is said to be in good condition for a World Cup weekend, with a favourable weather forecast on the way.

"Of course we are very happy about the positive snow control, the track is already in a very good condition," Grüner said.

"We are very advanced in time and only the final touches are missing until next week.

"So we can look forward to good races."

A women's giant slalom race is scheduled on the Rettenbach slope next Saturday (October 22), followed by men's competition the next day.

Sölden, with its course on a glacier, is the traditional first stop for the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup season.

It will not be the only race in October this year as a first-ever cross-border contest at Zermatt and Cervinia, straddling the Swiss-Italy boundary - is planned the following week.