French Ski Federation signs up SPM as official supplier

The French Ski Federation (FFS) has signed a deal with Italian company SPM for it to become an official supplier of the French national teams.

SPM manufactures slalom poles and various items of safety equipment, which is distributed in France by VOLA.

Under the deal, SPM will supply the FFS with slalom poles and signage needed by the French ski and snowboard teams.

The partnership is due to run until April 2026, after the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

FFS President Fabien Saguez, second right, and VOLA director Jean François Ferreira, far right, shook hands after the deal was signed ©FFS

Preparations for the Winter Olympics, plus two editions of the Alpine World Ski Championships and and Snowboard World Championships, promise to feature prominently in training which takes place across the lifespan of the partnership.

France is the host of next year's Alpine World Ski Championships, with the resorts Courchevel and Méribel due to stage races.

SPM equipment has been used as each of the last three Winter Olympic Games.

The company is in pre-existing partnerships with Swiss-Ski, the Austrian Ski Federation, Alpine Canada and the Norwegian Ski Federation, among other national governing bodies.



