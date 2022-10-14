Viktor Maigurov has been re-elected as the President of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU), it has been announced.

Maigurov received 31 votes while 23 delegates voted for Alexei Nuzhdov, his opponent, according to Russian state-owned news agency TASS.

Elections were first held in June, but Maigurov was one vote short on 35 to win while 18 of them voted for Nuzhdov, who was the vice-president of the RBU.

To win, either candidate required 2/3 of the total votes.

The new elections were held in a different format that did not require 2/3 majority for victory.

The 53-year-old Maigurov is a two-time Olympic bronze medallist.

He was part of the 4 × 7.5 kilometres relay team at Nagano 1998 and also bagged an individual bronze at Salt Lake City 2002.

The three-time world champion has served on the Board of RBU and was also the first vice-president of the International Biathlon Union (IBU).

Nuzhdov who is 54, was the head of the department for combating official and economic crimes of the Central Office of the FSB of Russia.

Sweden's Olle Dahlin was re-elected as IBU President during its Congress in Salzburg in September ©Getty Images

He has been the vice-president of Gazfond, a pension fund of Gazprom, since 2008 and also headed the Biathlon Federation of the Moscow Region in 2015.

The IBU suspended the membership of the RBU and the Belarusian Biathlon Federation due to the war in Ukraine.

The suspension means athletes from both nations cannot compete in international events.

A motion to suspend the National Federations of Russia and Belarus "until they demonstrate their full commitment to supporting and promoting the purposes and principles of the IBU" was approved, with the ban on athletes and officials from the countries set to be extended "until further notice".

The decision was taken a day before Sweden's Olle Dahlin was re-elected as IBU President during its Congress in Salzburg.

Despite the suspension, RBU chief said that he is speaking with Dahlin on the development of the sport and laser biathlon in particular.

"Yesterday IBU head Olle Dalin called me, he was interested in the development of laser biathlon in Russia," Maygurov was quoted as asying by TASS.

"We agreed to hold an online conference in late October or early November to discuss the current status.

"We can interact even within the framework of these sanctions."