Sweden's Olle Dahlin is set to lead the International Biathlon Union (IBU) for another four-year term after being re-elected as President during the governing body's Congress in Salzburg.

Dahlin was re-elected unanimously as he was the only candidate standing for the post of President.

The Scandinavian was first elected IBU President in 2018, replacing Norwegian Anders Besseberg.

Jiri Hamza of the Czech Republic, the only candidate for the post of vice-president, also retains his position until 2026.

Austrian Christian Scherer beat Kalle Lähdesmäki of Finland to the post of treasurer.

Scherer received 32 of the 47 votes.

Six candidates were elected as IBU Executive Board members from a total of 14 after the withdrawals of Lucian Vukelic and Max Cobb.

They are Franz Steinle, Tim Farcnik, Tore Boygard, Fabien Saguez, Nathalie Santer and Ekaterina Dafovska.

Ten members were elected to the IBU Technical Committee from a total of 12.

They are Felix Bitterling, Ulrika Öberg, Michal Zichacek, Sara Studebaker-Hall, Christophe Vassallo, Hillar Zahkna, Fabrizio Curtaz, Per Arne Botnan, Tomi-Pekka Riihivuori and Dejan Brajdic.

More follows.