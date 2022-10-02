Jack Gierhart has been appointed US Biathlon's interim chief executive.

Gierhart, who was previously US Sailing chief executive, is to lead the organisation once Max Cobb departs later this month.

Cobb, US Biathlon's President and chief executive, is leaving to be the International Biathlon Union's secretary general.

"Max, the staff and the US Biathlon Board have built a strong, focused organisation with an exciting vision for the future of Biathlon here in the US," Gierhart said.

"I'm excited to help the team continue serving the biathlon community and pursuing its 2030 strategy, while also working to ensure the next leader has a clear roadmap and can be productive on day one."

Max Cobb s leaving US Biathlon for the International Biathlon Union ©Getty Images

Gierhart is no stranger to an interim chief executive post, having occupied that role at USA Fencing for nine months until this August.

Gierhart is expected to help the Board search for a full-time chief executive during the coming winter sports season.

During that period, the interim chef executive will split time between the US Biathlon office in New Gloucester and training base in Lake Placid.

Board co-chair Bob Hall said Gerhart is "well respected in the Olympic sports community" and expressed confdence that he would provide "continuity".