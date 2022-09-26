DOSB makes fresh call for financial support for sports club during energy crisis

The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) Executive Committee has called for Governments in Germany to financially assist sports clubs facing a hike in costs amid the ongoing energy crisis.

In large part following sanctions on Russia - imposed in response to its invasion of Ukraine - energy providers have significantly increased their rates, citing a shortage in supply from Russia.

Approximately 27 per cent of Germany's energy comes from natural gas, of which 55 per cent is Russian-sourced.

Around 40 per cent of the European Union's gas came from Russia before the crisis.

It is expected that already-high electricity prices in Germany are to rise by 25 per cent by the end of the year.

In response to this, the German Government has taken control of Russian assets in the country such as oil refineries to help deal with the issue, and yesterday announced an energy deal with the United Arab Emirates for natural gas, to start in December.

Yet DOSB President Thomas Weikert has said clubs continue to call for urgent assistance, and the DOSB is demanding action from authorities.

DOSB President Thomas Weikert said clubs are getting in touch "almost every day" with their concerns ©Getty Images

"We receive new calls for help almost every day from sports clubs who fear for their existence due to skyrocketing energy costs," said Weikert, the former President of the International Table Tennis Federation.

"These clubs must not be left alone with this, we fear lasting structural damage in the club landscape.

"The concerns of many clubs are even greater than in the peak phase of the coronavirus pandemic, especially clubs with their own sports facilities are particularly affected.

"We urgently appeal to politicians at federal and state level to also take sports clubs into account in future relief packages."

Energy concerns are being felt around Europe as nations see prices shoot up.

In the United Kingdom, energy bills are projected to rise by 80 per cent by the end of the year.

France has frozen its gas prices at a four per cent increase.