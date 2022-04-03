FIFA releases first song from official soundtrack for 2022 World Cup

American stars Trinidad Cardona and Davido and Qatar singer Aisha feature on the first song from FIFA’s official soundtrack for this year’s World Cup.

FIFA has released the track, called "Hayya Hayya (Better Together)", prior to the tournament, scheduled to run from November 21 to December 18 in Qatar.

The song, which draws on R&B and reggae influences, was first performed at the World Cup draw held in Doha on Friday (April 1) and premiered on FIFA’s YouTube channel.

FIFA claims it is first time that the tournament’s soundtrack will feature a multi-song collection "with international artists showing diverse musical genres that span the world, setting the tone for a truly global celebration".

"Hayya Hayya (Better Together)" has been released by Def Jam Recordings and produced by RedOne.

"By bringing together voices from the Americas, Africa and the Middle East, this song symbolises how music - and football - can unite the world," said FIFA chief commercial officer Kay Madati.

"As part of FIFA's revamped music strategy, the multi-song soundtrack will bring passionate fans closer to the spirit of the FIFA World Cup like never before."

Trinidad Cardona, the Arizona-bred pop singer, burst onto the scene in 2017 with the viral hit Jennifer before enjoying global success with the follow-up single Dinero.





"When I first heard the song, I was instantly put in a good mood," said .

"It’s a celebration, it embodies everything the FIFA World Cup stands for.

"People from all around the world coming together, and I just love that message."

Atlanta-born Davido has released a number of hit singles including Fall and If which have seen him win multiple awards.

"To be a part of this event that brings together the whole world, and to be a part of this song? 'We are better together' went right to my heart," said Davido.

"How could I say no?"

Aisha is one of Qatar’s most popular singers, producing headlining performances around the world, including at the United Nations General Assembly in New York and at the grand opening of Doha Festival City.

"I am blessed and honoured to exist in these exciting times, where I get to witness and be part of this huge milestone for my country, Qatar," said Aisha.

"The song’s message of togetherness and joy resonated with me as joy was present with us throughout the journey of making this song.

"It is a dream come true to perform for the FIFA World Cup final draw and be part of such an important song."