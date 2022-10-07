ANOC set to host panel sessions on sustainability and integrity in sport during General Assembly

The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) is due to host panel sessions on the topics of sustainability and integrity in sport during its General Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, this month.

The panel sessions are set to be the first of their kind at an ANOC General Assembly, with the subjects chosen following discussions with National Olympic Committees (NOCs) about subjects that would be most of interest to them.

The first session is on the theme of sustainability in sport, and is due to be moderated by Damian Foxall from The Toolbox, a company that looks to help organisations establish sustainability programmes.

Following a planned keynote speech from Foxall, a panel discussion is set to take place featuring Team GB chief executive Andy Anson, sustainability manager of the NOC of Cape Verde Leonardo Cunha and President of the Canadian Olympic Committee Tricia Smith, who was recently inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame.

The second session on how to protect integrity in sports, is set to feature a keynote speech from ANOC Legal Commission chair Mike Chambers.

Guest speakers Anneke van Zanen-Nieberg, President of the NOC*NSF, general director of the Olympic Committee of Portugal Joao Paulo Almeida and Australian Olympic Committee chief executive Matt Caroll are then due to exchange experiences and perspectives on the topic.

Robin Mitchell is the sole candidate for ANOC President, with the election due to take place during the General Assembly ©Getty Images

ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg said: "We are excited to host special theme sessions for National Olympic Committees during the ANOC General Assembly.

"We are always looking at how we can bring greater value to the NOCs and how we can create opportunities for them to learn from one another.

"We encourage all NOCs to attend to listen to the discussions and contribute in an open and relaxed setting.

"These interactive theme sessions will cover two very important subjects for NOCs - sustainability and integrity - and we hope with our expert guest panellists they will prove to be very engaging and informative."

The General Assembly is due to take place in Seoul from October 19 to 21, with items on the agenda due to include election of the President and senior vice-president.

Fijian Robin Mitchell is the sole candidate for the post of President, while Qatar Olympic Committee President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani is the sole candidate for senior vice-president.