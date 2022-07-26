Robin Mitchell is set to be elected President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) unopposed, having been the only candidate nominated.

The Fijian official has been Acting ANOC President since Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah was charged with forgery in Switzerland in 2018.

A new permanent ANOC President is due to be elected at the ANOC General Assembly in Seoul on October 19 and 20, and Mitchell is the sole contender.

Mitchell confirmed at last year's General Assembly in Crete that he would pursue the role on a permanent basis.

The Greek island staged that General Assembly in place of Seoul, which could not fulfil hosting duties because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Seoul was instead awarded this year's elective General Assembly.

Seoul is hosting this year's ANOC General Assembly ©Getty Images

Mitchell is also President of the Oceania National Olympic Committees.

The 76-year-old has been an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member since 1994 and and is on the IOC Executive Board.

Panam Sports President Neven Ilic had been viewed as a potential rival for the ANOC Presidency, but the Chilean told insidethegames in November that he had no immediate interest in the role.

Former ANOC leader Sheikh Ahmad was sentenced to 14 months in prison, with 15 suspended, by a court in Geneva last September after being found guilty of forgery.

The Kuwaiti is appealing.

More follows.