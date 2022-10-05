Craig Vokey has been re-elected as President of Karate Canada for another three years.

Vokey, who first became President in 2016, will serve a third term after running for the position unopposed.

He was voted back in by acclamation at Karate Canada's Annual General Meeting.

Other roles held by Vokey include being secretary general of the Commonwealth Karate Federation.

"I often joke that being the President of Karate Canada is the worst paying full-time job I have ever had, it is a volunteer position," said Vokey.

"However, it remains a labour of love."

Two other members of the Board of Directors were also re-elected by acclamation as the only candidates.

Danny Morin returns as treasurer and Blake Paterson will be a director at large.

Both will also serve three-year terms.

Daniel Gaysinsky became Canada's first karate Olympian at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

At Tokyo 2020 last year, Daniel Gaysinsky became Canada's first karate Olympian as the sport debuted on the programme.

He reached the Games amid high drama at the qualifier in Paris, as he initially appeared to have been defeated in the decisive bout by Lardy Tyron-Darnell of The Netherlands.

The Dutchman thought he had qualified for the Olympics but a successful Canadian protest resulted in the last three seconds of the fight being re-run.

Gaysinsky sensationally connected with a roundhouse kick to win the clash and a ticket to the Games.

Canada's Haya Jumaa is currently ranked second in the world in the women's under-61 kilograms.