Karate Canada has hailed the inclusion of the sport on the programme for the 2027 Canada Winter Games.

Karate is one of 18 disciplines named on the programme for the multi-sport event in Yukon, along with three for athletes with impairments.

Inclusion in 2027 means karate is due to appear at consecutive editions of the Canada Winter Games, following its scheduled debut on Prince Edward Island in 2023.

This landmark has been heralded as a reward for the hard work of Karate Canada's staff and volunteers.

"Karate Canada is pleased to announce its inclusion into the 2027 Canada Games," said President Craig Vokey.

"The inclusion of karate again shows the importance of continuing to strengthen our systems and our processes in coaching, officiating and competition.

"This is a great achievement for Karate Canada that will continue to benefit our youth competitors and will build on the legacy of what the 2023 Canada Winter Games will bring us in the future."

Daniel Gaysinsky, right, was a lone Canadian karateka at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

The Canada Games are held every two years, alternating between Summer and Winter editions.

Niagara is due to stage the Canada Summer Games in 2022, following a coronavirus-related postponement.

Canada had one karateka at Tokyo 2020 when karate made its Olympic debut, Daniel Gaysinsky.