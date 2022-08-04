Air badminton, beach sprint rowing, 3x3 basketball, and surfing have been added to the Bali 2023 World Beach Games sports programme.

The quartet joins core sports open water swimming, beach water polo, beach soccer, beach handball, individual kata, kite foil, beach tennis, aquathlon, beach volleyball 4x4, and beach wrestling.

The four new sports were selected by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and the National Olympic Committee of Indonesia based on the principles that the programme should be comprised of sports that can be delivered sustainably.

"We cannot wait to once again have the privilege of watching the world’s best athletes compete in a celebration of elite beach and water sports," said ANOC Acting President Robin Mitchell.

"In Bali we have excellent partners who we have no doubt will deliver an unforgettable event next year.

"We are grateful to NOC Indonesia, the Indonesian Government and Province of Bali for their ongoing commitment and support.

"Bali is known all around the world for its beaches and will provide the ultimate environment for our elite athletes; and stunning backdrops for our global audience."

Rowing beach sprints is set to make up part of the 18-strong sporting programme at the Bali 2023 World Beach Games ©ANOC

Air badminton was launched by the Badminton World Federation in 2019 in an attempt to create opportunities for people of all ages and ability to play badminton on hard, grass and sand surfaces in any setting.

For the surfing, both shortboard and longboard will feature while the rowing beach sprint event was introduced in 2019 to grow the sport and reach new audiences.

"With one year to go the ANOC World Beach Games Bali 2023, we are delighted to be able to confirm the full sports programme and give our NOCs and athletes all around the world certainty on what to plan for next year," said ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg.

"We are very excited by our programme which combines modern and established disciplines and will engage new athletes and a new generation of fans.

"We have no doubt that Bali will stage an unforgettable Games which showcases the best of thrilling beach and water sports and their incredible athletes."

Bali 2023 is due to take place from August 5 to 12 in the Indonesian province, with all four new sports featuring the same number of male and female athletes.