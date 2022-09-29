Social media is ablaze with concern over the future of the Birmingham Bull that played a key part in the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Images showing the mechanical Birmingham Bull on derelict land after being removed from the city centre have sparked an online outcry - although the iconic item is destined to make a public return.

The 10 metre high construction, with moving parts that can be operated from within, was a major feature of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony in July and proved a hugely popular attraction throughout the event, when it was relocated to the city’s Centenary Square.

Social media has been in uproar since the Raging Bull was moved to its current location in a car park off Great Tindal Street, although Birmingham City Council has promised the construction will return to public display after some restoration work, as reported by the BBC.

Social media users complained the bull was "feeling very lonely, sad and unloved" after being "dumped", while others said its relocation was a "disgrace" and called for more information about where it was heading next.

The Birmingham Bull's removal from its location in Centenary Square has aroused much concern on social media ©Getty Images
"We all love the bull, he's had a very busy summer," deputy council leader Brigid Jones, told the BBC.

"He's gone away for a little bit of TLC but he will be coming back.

"He's having a little bit of repairs, a little bit of restoration, we want him looking his best for the public."

The Council is yet to announce where the bull's permanent home will be but Ms Jones promised: "It will be somewhere good."

The bull was originally due to be dismantled after the Games but was given a stay of execution following an online petition which garnered thousands of signatures and is now due to be housed indoors, which will protect an outer skin that is made of dense foam.

"I am absolutely committed to making it work," Mike Kelt, from special effects firm Artem, said of the idea.

"I love the people in Birmingham and the way they have reacted to [the bull]."