The mechanical bull that starred in the Opening Ceremony of Birmingham 2022 could appear in the city's Pride Parade next month ©Getty Images

The mechanical bull that has become the symbol of the 2022 Commonwealth Games after its starring role in the Opening Ceremony here seems set to have its life extended until at least the end of next month with it being lined up to have a leading role in the city’s annual Pride Parade.

Since it was the centrepiece of the event at Alexander Stadium last Thursday (July 28), the 10-metre-high bull, weighing 2.5 tonnes has become a major attraction at its temporary home in Centenary Square, attracting thousands of visitors each day.

The bull, synonymous with the city, is currently due to be dismantled by its creators Artem next Tuesday (August 9), the day after the Closing Ceremony.

But a public campaign has been launched to try to save it and find it a permanent home.

There are doubts over the long-term sustainability of the bull, though, as the outer skin is made of a dense foam which is not designed for long-term use.

The bull is currently not due to feature in the Closing Ceremony of Birmingham 2022 next Monday (August 8), but discussions have taken place between Birmingham 2022, Birmingham City Council and the Commonwealth Games Federation about it being given some role.

The Birmingham 2022 bull has become an "iconic Instagram site" according to UK Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston ©Getty Images

Birmingham City Council Leader Ian Ward has vowed to investigate finding a solution to the future of the bull.

In the meantime, he told insidethegames that he hopes the bull can play a leading role in the Birmingham Pride Parade, the United Kingdom’s largest two-day gay pride festival, due to take place on September 24 and 25.

The United Kingdom’s Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston is also hoping that a long-term solution for the bull can be found.

"We are in conversations with many stakeholders who would like to see a long-lasting future," he told insidethegames.

"It’s become this iconic Instagram site in the centre of Birmingham already."