A mural has been painted featuring the bull from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

A mural of the "Raging Bull" - the iconic symbol of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - has been painted in the Ladywood area of Birmingham, prior to a major street art festival in the city.

The art was commissioned ahead of the High-Vis Festival, which takes place in Digbeth annually.

The Birmingham 2022 bull, which was part of the Opening Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games, was then placed in Centenary Square, where it is set to remain until the end of September.

This sculpture was due to be dismantled after the Closing Ceremony, but public opposition led to the bull remaining in the square for a month longer.

It is unclear what will happen with the bull afterwards.

Thousands turned up to see the animatronic bull in Birmingham ©Getty Images
Tattooist Tokes has contributed to its remembrance with the mural in Ladywood, with a fiery background to symbolise the furnaces of the Black Country.

On an attached wall, artist Medik has created a mural of the city's name, featuring some of its defining features.

It is part of the build-up to the High-Vis Street Culture Festival, a free event scheduled for September 24, featuring live painting, graffiti workshops for children, DJs, live music, spoken word sessions, street food gaming, fashion, skateboarding and dance competitions.