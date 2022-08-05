The raging bull has proved a big attraction at Centenary Square during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

The raging bull which starred at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony is set to remain in its temporary home of Centenary Square until the end of September.

Creators Artem had planned to dismantle the iconic 10-metre-high bull on Tuesday (August 9) following the Closing Ceremony the night before, with bull creator Michael Dollar referencing its size and the fact "it is not really built to last forever".

However, there have been an outpouring of calls on social media for the bull to be kept in some form, and it is expected to play a leading role in the city's annual Pride Parade on September 24 and 25.

Birmingham 2022 has confirmed that there are now plans to keep the bull at Centenary Square until the end of next month.

"Thank you, to the people of Birmingham and the West Midlands, I feel like you’ve really taken me to your hearts," a statement purported to be from the raging bull reads.

"Being part of the amazing Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony was an incredible honour and since moo-ving to Centenary Square I’ve been delighted to meet so many of you in person.

The raging bull starred at the Opening Ceremony of the Games on July 28 ©Getty Images
"Today, I am very pleased to announce that I will be staying in Centenary Square until mid-September and am now looking forward to enjoying many of the events that will be taking place at the Birmingham 2022 Festival.

"On my list already are the world premiere of a Peaky Blinders dance theatre event at the Birmingham Hippodrome, the ska musical To the Streets in Handsworth, Coventry and Wolverhampton and PoliNations in Victoria Square, Birmingham."

More than 50 people designed the bull, which weighs 2.5 tonnes, at the London studios of Artem.

It was carried around the Alexander Stadium by a 17-tonne vehicle at the Opening Ceremony last Thursday (July 28).

Special effects including smoke from the body and nostrils, tears of blood and lightning from within, were used to show the bull's emotions as it interacted with performers depicting Birmingham's journey through history.