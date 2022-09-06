Work has begun on removing the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games countdown clock from Centenary Square in the English city, where it has been positioned for two-and-a-half years.

The process is expected to conclude on Friday (September 9), with the clock being placed into temporary storage before moving to a new home within the grounds of the Alexander Stadium, which held athletics competition and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at Birmingham 2022.

The launch of the countdown clock in March 2020 marked the celebration of a partnership between the Commonwealth Games Federation and Swiss watchmaker Longines, which is due to cover Victoria 2026 and the 2030 edition of the multi-sport event.

It proved a popular attraction among visitors in the build-up to and during Birmingham 2022 at its location in front of the city's iconic library.

It counted down in days, hours, minutes and seconds to the start of the Games on July 28.

The Games concluded on August 8, and the clock has remained to display the time digitally.

Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward said the details on when the clock will relocate to the Alexander Stadium will be provided at a later date.

"The Birmingham 2022 countdown clock was a popular temporary landmark for sightseers and selfie takers in the run up to the most successful Commonwealth Games ever staged in this country," he said.

"As we move into the next period of the city’s daily operations, which sees Centenary Square enjoy a wide range of uses, the structure is being placed into storage until its proposed relocation to the Alexander Stadium site, where it will act as an enduring symbol of Birmingham’s proud host city status for the event.

"Work to prepare the Stadium and reinstate the park for use in legacy is ongoing.

"As such, the exact timescales and location for the clock are subject to this along with the necessary approvals and planning permission being obtained.

"Full updates will be provided in due course - and we look forward to the landmark being enjoyed by visitors to the Perry Barr area in the future."

Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid said that the countdown clock was of great symbolic importance to the Organising Committee in the build-up to the Games.

After a period in temporary storage, there are plans for the Birmingham 2022 countdown clock to be moved to the Alexander Stadium ©Getty Images

"The Birmingham 2022 countdown clock, with its eye-catching design using the iconic 'B' shape from the official Birmingham 2022 logo, was very popular with residents and tourists during the countdown to the Commonwealth Games," Reid commented.

"As organisers it also provided my team and I with a constant reminder of the deadline we were working towards.

"The structure has now been handed over to Birmingham City Council and it’s great to hear that it will be installed at the Alexander Stadium, the perfect location given that this was such an iconic venue for the Games.

"We look forward to seeing the clock in its new home."

Centenary Square remains the home to Birmingham's iconic Raging Bull, which proved the star of the Opening Ceremony, following a campaign for it to be kept in some form.

It is due to remain there until the end of the month, and play a leading role in the city's annual Pride Parade on September 24 and 25.