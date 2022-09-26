Commonwealth Games England (CGE) is ready for a new era after several Board members, including chair Ian Metcalfe, formally stepped down and with Victoria 2026 now on the horizon.

Metcalfe has resigned as chair after eight years, with non-executive Board members Jenny Ashmore, Nigel Walker and Chris Simpson also attending their final CGE Board meeting last week.

Dawn Newbery and Simon Ball are also set to step shortly when their terms soon to expire.

This last Board meeting centred around Birmingham 2022 and the success of the England team's performances on the field of play.

England's 176 medals is a new record high at a Commonwealth Games for the country.

It included 57 gold medals - one short of England's record of 58 from Glasgow 2014.

Metcalfe showed his gratitude for those involved in preparations for Birmingham 2022.

England won 176 medals at Birmingham 2022, the highest number at the Commonwealth Games ever for the country ©Getty Images

"I'd like to thank all of our non-executive directors for their service and dedication to the Board in what has been a very busy and exciting time for Team England, as the host association of the hugely successful Birmingham 2022 Games," Metcalfe said.

"It would be remiss of me not also to thank our athletes, hard-working executive staff and volunteers for their extraordinary efforts this past year.

"We have also enjoyed exceptional support from Sport England and our non-governmental bodies throughout this period.

"I am proud to have chaired this board through the past eight years.

"As a Brummie, it was a particular pleasure and privilege to chair the Board at a home Games in my home city, and to watch our team return a record medal haul in what was widely hailed as 'the best Games ever'."

John Steele was previously announced as the new CGE chair for the Victoria 2026 cycle.

Steele was appointed to the Board alongside Diane Modahl last year.

Last month, it was also confirmed that Paul Blanchard would step down as chief executive of CGE.