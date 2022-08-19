Paul Blanchard is to step down as chief executive of Commonwealth Games England, fresh from overseeing a record-breaking medal haul at Birmingham 2022.

Blanchard, who spent seven years in the role, is due to remain in the post until a replacement has been appointed.

The announcement of Blanchard's resignation comes days after England claimed 176 medals on home soil, breaking the previous high of 174 set at Glasgow 2014.

"I advised the Commonwealth Games England (CGE) Board some time ago that I did not intend to lead the team in the next cycle, and this seems the perfect time to stand aside after seven very enjoyable years with the organisation," Blanchard said.

"The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which I have been involved in from the first day of its planning, has been a huge success and the team returned its best-ever medal haul.

"That success was achieved because of the brilliant work and dedication of the CGE staff with the invaluable support of a many fantastic volunteers.

"I thank everyone for their involvement and wish the organisation all the best for Victoria 2026."

England set a new national record for the number of medals won at a single Commonwealth Games at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

English medallists at Birmingham 2022 ranged from 17 to 74 years of age.

Para athletes won 32 medals between them for England and there were 65 Para athletes representing the host nation, which was 16 per cent of the team.

English women also outnumbered English men for the first time, at a Commonwealth Games where there were more medal events for women than men.

Commonwealth Games England chair Ian Metcalfe, whose term is due to expire now Birmingham 2022 is over, was full of praise for Blanchard.

"We thank Paul for his outstanding leadership of Commonwealth Games England, and for his unrelenting dedication in helping Team England to achieve its most successful Games in their 92-year history," Metcalfe said.

"On a personal note, I would like to thank Paul for his unwavering support, advice, and good humour.

"We know Paul’s future will continue to be bright, and we wish him the very best of luck."

Metcalfe's successor John Steele is leading the search for Blanchard’s replacement.