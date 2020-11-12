Commonwealth Games England (CGE) has formed an Athlete Advisory Group to aid the organisation in the build-up to Birmingham 2022.

The group will aim to ensure that England's preparations for their home Games are "athlete-centered and performance driven".

Denise Lewis, the CGE President who won Olympic heptathlon gold at Sydney 2000 and two Commonwealth Games titles, will chair the group.

Eight other members have been confirmed, including Gold Coast 2018 swimming champion Aimee Willmott who will serve as vice-chair.

Ali Jawad, a Paralympic, Commonwealth Games and world medallist in powerlifting, also has a place on the group, alongside Gold Coast netball champion Ama Agbeze.

Willmott, Jawad and Agbeze are all CGE Board members.

Completing the group are double Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee, Para-swimmer Alice Tai, cricketer Amy Jones, sprinter Anyika Onuora and squash player Declan James.

The group is due to meet every quarter to discuss a range of issues, including kit design, the "look and feel" of satellite sites and athlete spaces, performance services and the futures programme for emerging competitors.

Double Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee has been handed a role ©Getty Images

"It is so important that the views of athletes are front and centre in our planning and delivery of the Games, so I'm thrilled that we've formed this Athlete Advisory Group," said England's Chef de Mission Mark England.

"Everyone involved brings relevant experience and insight and I'm looking forward to working closely with this group of athletes to deliver the best experience possible for Team England.

"I'm confident it will be a terrific Games for everyone involved."

Brownlee, who boasts two Commonwealth titles alongside his Olympic golds, added: "It's a real honour to be selected to play this pivotal role in the lead up to a home Games.

"I hope I can use my insight to help make and shape the experience of the Commonwealth Games for Team England.

"I want to ensure athletes have the best performance experience but also the experience of being part of Team England, something they'll remember for the rest of their lives."