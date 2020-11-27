Bushell remains on Commonwealth Games England Board as review into allegations of bullying and racist remarks continues

Commonwealth Games England (CGE) is still reviewing the situation regarding Board member Delia Bushell following her resignation from the Jockey Club due to allegations of bullying and racist remarks.

Bushell resigned from the role of Jockey Club chief executive, which she had held since September 2019, after an independent barrister decided disciplinary action should be taken against her "on the grounds of gross misconduct".

Following her resignation, Commonwealth Games England (CGE) said it would "not make any further comment until we have reviewed the situation", a position it upheld when recently contacted by insidethegames.

At the time, Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief executive David Grevemberg had urged CGE officials to tackle the controversy over Bushell.

"This is a matter that will need to be addressed by Commonwealth Games England in accordance with their code of ethics if there are grounds to do so," he said.

"The CGF stands strongly against discrimination of any kind and has continuously expressed its support of the Black Lives Matter Movement."

When contacted by insidethegames, the CGF said its position on this had not changed, even though Bushell remains on the CGE Board.

The CGF leadership of President Dame Louise Martin and Grevemberg have positioned themselves in recent months as strong agents for change.

During yesterday's virtual General Assembly, Dame Louise claimed the CGF were "walking the walk" in reducing inequalities.

CGF President Dame Louise Martin recently urged the Commonwealth Games Movement to "continually seek to reduce inequalities" ©Getty Images

"I passionately believe that our Commonwealth Games are one of the few events today that brings communities together in peace, friendship and non-discrimination," she said.

"This isn’t a hashtag or a trend, this is in our DNA.

"This year, we have faced the impact of a global pandemic and the pain, anger and sadness at treatment of members of the black community.

"Both have raised the familiar spectres of inequality, racism and injustice into our hearts and homes.

"Therefore, in my open letter earlier, I stated that we – as a Movement - must use our voices and continually seek to reduce inequalities and build peaceful communities.

"I believe we are walking the walk."

Bushell was appointed to the Commonwealth Games England Board as a non-executive director in 2018.

The allegation of racism towards her arose from a conversation between Jockey Club senior executives on how to respond to the prominence of the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd in May, as reported by The Times.

The death of Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by white police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, sparked protests in the United States which then spread around the world.

Bushell reportedly suggested writing to all staff in support of Black Lives Matter, but another senior executive claimed this might look like virtue signalling and it would be better to make actual changes.

In response, Bushell allegedly described the variety of responses to Floyd's death and this included that of a black conservative activist Candace Owens, who had described Floyd as a criminal.

Allegations against Bushell also include the circulation of offensive material.

Delia Bushell is considering legal action against the Jockey Club ©Getty Images

This reportedly occurred during lockdown when Bushell and colleagues had a discussion about joke memes.

She is understood to have said that she had been sent a tasteless one about Scottish singer Susan Boyle, who had taken part in the Queen's Baton Relay before Glasgow 2014 and appeared at the Opening Ceremony, before agreeing to share it with her colleagues.

The investigation also found evidence of witness-tampering by Bushell, who denies all allegations against her.

"I have been subjected to unmerited, dishonourable, bullying behaviour by people I previously held in high regard and trusted," she said upon her resignation from the Jockey Club, which operates 15 racecourses in the United Kingdom including Aintree, Cheltenham, Newmarket and Epsom Downs.

"Given the toxicity of the working environment I find myself in, the predetermination of the disciplinary and the clear and ongoing threats to my reputation, I have no choice but to accept the repudiatory conduct described in this letter and to resign with immediate effect."

Bushell is considering legal action against her former employees, as reported by The Times, with her lawyers claiming her attempts to "eliminate misogyny, racism and other reactionary forces" had been "thwarted by false allegations deliberately curated to oust her".

The Times also recently uncovered a document detailing complaints of sexist behaviour, bullying, racism and homophobia raised by staff towards the Jockey Club.

Bushell has 20 years’ experience in media, sport, telecoms and strategy consulting, spending time at both BT Sport and Sky.

She is also a director on the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The Jockey Club appointed Nevin Truesdale as acting group chief executive following Bushell's sudden departure.