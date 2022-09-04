Adidas has released several kits for countries competing at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, with all tops using 100 per cent recycled materials.

Positive reviews have came for those released so far, with Germany, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, Japan and Wales revealing their home and away shirts for the upcoming event.

Background designs are at the heart of the shirts, with Mixtec art on Mexico's away jersey and Japan's origami crow on the home top.

"When we design national team kits for tournaments as big as the FIFA World Cup, we always keep in mind that these designs will become a part of legendary footballing history," said Jürgen Rank, senior design director of football at Adidas.

"For us it's crucial first and foremost to create kits that equip the world's greatest footballing athletes with performance-led apparel that helps them unlock their highest level of play, while at the same time always featuring unique and unforgettably iconic designs that are bold, eye-catching and create a true sense of excitement amongst fans all across the globe."

Adidas didn't miss with these World Cup kits 😍🏆 pic.twitter.com/vEfLZZ0goq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 29, 2022#

These kits are made with an aim towards ending plastic waste, with the kits containing 50 per cent Parley Ocean Plastic, with is intercepted on remote islands to prevent polluting the oceans.

Argentina's away shirt is its most notable - as the home follows its traditional blue-and-white stripes - with the South Americans sporting purple with flames at the bottom, symbolising the Sun of May, used in its national flag.

Germany's home jersey uses its white, black and gold features with a bold vertical stripe down the middle, inspired by the nation's first-ever shirt.

Spain and Wales home tops go along traditional lines, with interesting designs for their away kits featuring blue waves for the Spaniards and a green-and-red trim on the Welsh away top.