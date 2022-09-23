The Dutch National Olympic Committee*Dutch Sports Federation (NOC*NSF) is holding National Sports Week as it aims to regain the youth participation that was lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative that started on September 16 is to go on until Sunday (September 25) across the country.

Lockdowns due to COVID-19 led to a drop in activity which has not recovered yet, with 38 per cent of young people between the ages of 13 and 18 not participating in sport on a weekly basis.

"Young people who still exercise on a weekly basis at the age of 18 remain more active for the rest of their lives," said the NOC*NSF in a statement.

"In particular, the influence and stimulation of parents and friends who play sports have a positive effect on the commitment of young people to continue playing sports.

"Then it is possible to give priority to sport in the weekly routine of a busy week with school, part-time job and friends."

A national campaign called "Sport Does Something With You" targets these young people, with more than 100 municipalities, sports clubs and other sports organisations offering activities over the 10-day period.

The Netherlands' sports participation has been impacted since the COVID-19 pandemic started ©Getty Images

"Sport is important right now; we are still lagging behind in our country after the corona crisis," said NOC*NSF general director Marc van den Tweel.

"There is serious exercise poverty, especially among young people who were unable to move during the lockdowns.

"Many people also experience stress due to economic developments.

"Sports and being part of the group with which you play sports is an excellent remedy for this.

"We don't say for nothing: sport does something to you.

"Our rich sports landscape with all its associations and we must therefore retain an enormous diversity of sports, which is why NOC*NSF is committed to an emergency fund with which sports clubs and accommodations can bridge the current high energy costs."

Alphen aan de Rijn, Amstelveen, Dordrecht and Lelystad are the four main hubs for the NOC*NSF National Sports Week.