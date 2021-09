The Royal Dutch Cycling Union (KNWU) has appointed the Dutch Olympic Committee*Dutch Sports Federation (NOC*NSF) performance manager to be its new head coach for all cycling disciplines.

Jan van Veen, who was already seconded to the KNWU to lead the BMX and track disciplines in the lead-up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, will take up the new post immediately.

"The position suits me well because, in close collaboration with the national coaches of the various disciplines, I will look at where we can improve top sport and talent programmes," he said.

"This is in order to be and remain successful now, but also in the future.

"As head coach, I will also look beyond discipline at how we can work together better.

"An integrated approach creates more and better opportunities for the athletes."

The Netherlands enjoyed an excellent Olympics, winning five cycling golds - behind only Britain.

Golds included Annemiek van Vleuten in the women's road time trial, and dominance in the men's sprint, including gold in the team discipline and gold and silver in the individual event.

In the two disciplines Van Veen conducted - track cycling and BMX - The Netherlands finished second and first in the respective medal tables.

Jeffrey Hoogland, left, and Harrie Lavreysen won sprint silver and gold respectively in a brilliant Tokyo 2020 Games for the Dutch cycling team ©Getty Images

KNWU director Thorwald Veneberg said: "Jan has more than proven his added value as acting head coach BMX and track in recent times.

"Towards Paris, we will set up the structure within the KNWU differently with one head coach and one program manager for all disciplines.

"As head coach, Jan will determine the sports technical content.

"The assignment is to get as many medals as possible at the Olympic Games in Paris and Los Angeles and at all major competitions in between.

"In addition, he will be ultimately responsible for talent development within the association."

Maurits Hendriks, technical director of NOC*NSF, added: "TeamNL has reaped the benefits of Jan's expertise in his role as performance manager in recent years.

"His sharp analysis of top sports programs and his experience within top sports at the highest level have been of great value in many sports.

"With the appointment of Jan, the KNWU is taking the right next step to success in Paris after the successful Games in Tokyo."