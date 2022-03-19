Janssen takes over from Schreuder as chair of much-changed NOC*NSF Athletes' Committee

Changes are aplenty on Dutch Olympic Committee*Dutch Sports Federation's (NOC*NSF) Athletes' Committee, with five members including chair Hinkelien Schreuder departing and Inge Janssen taking over as head of the body.

Elections to the Athletes' Committee were held in December, and Schreuder, vice-chair Mieke Cabout, secretary Dion Beukeboom and Sanne Voets have this month left their roles.

Vera Koedooder is set to follow suit at the start of May.

Schreuder has been a member of the Athletes' Committee since August 2010, and was elected as chair in 2018.

The NOC*NSF's adoption of a new Code of Good Sports Management, which requires athlete representation within national associations, is among her credited achievements.

The two-time Olympic swimming medallist in the women's 4x100 metres freestyle relay described that move as "a step in the right direction", and said the Athletes' Committee will be responsible for checking "whether it is being implemented properly".

Schreuder looked back on her time on the Athletes' Committee with fondness.

"Over the past 12 years, as an athletes' representative, I have had the pleasure of working together within and outside [elite] sport to strengthen the representation of the top athletes and to make the sports world as a whole a little more beautiful," she reflected.

"Looking back, the Committee has recently been able to contribute well to the various structural advisory working and steering groups of which it is a part."

Schreuder added: "I hand over the chairmanship to Inge with great confidence."

Rio 2016 women's quadruple sculls silver medallist Inge Janssen has taken over as chair of the NOC*NSF Athletes' Committee ©Getty Images

Rower Janssen was an Olympic silver medallist in the women's quadruple sculls at Rio 2016, placing sixth in the same event at Tokyo 2020.

She underlined the importance of the Athletes' Committee in ensuring that athletes' opinions are heard by the NOC*NSF.

"I have seen a positive trend in recent years in involving athletes in top sports policy and I am happy to continue this," Janssen said.

"Certain themes such as integrity, dual career and safe sports climate will be high on the agenda in the coming years.

"It is of great importance that athletes have a clear voice in this discussion."

Beijing 2008 women's water polo Olympic champion Cabout has left the Athletes' Committee after more than 11 years of service, while former track cyclist Beukeboom and three-time equestrian Paralympic gold medallist Voets are departing after four and three years, respectively.

Cyclist Koedooder had had almost eight years on the Athletes' Committee.

From May 1, the new-look panel will be led by Janssen, with badminton player Robin Tabeling as vice-chair and Rio 2016 men's 10 kilometres open water swimming gold medallist Ferry Weertman as treasurer.

Beijing 2022 women's skeleton bronze medallist Kimberley Bos, 400m running specialist Marit Dopheide, beach volleyball player Madelein Meppelink, rower Jasper Tissen, wheelchair basketball player and Para Alpine skier Barbara van Bergen, bobsledder Esme Kamphuis, gymnast Bo Bet, Para athlete Jelmar Bos and speed skater Thijsje Oenema complete its line-up.

The Netherlands finished seventh on the medals table at last year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo with 10 golds, the nation's best performance since Sydney 2000, and sixth at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games with eight golds.