André Cats has been appointed as technical director of the Dutch Olympic Committee*Dutch Sports Federation (NOC*NSF) after serving in the same capacity at the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB).

The 53-year-old succeeds Maurits Hendriks who is leaving the organisation after almost 14 years.

"It is my ambition to build on the foundation that stands for Dutch top sport," said Cats.

"That foundation is good, but it can and should always be improved in top sport.

"It is impossible to sit back and I certainly see opportunities to become an even more successful top sport country.

"We have and will continue to have the ambition to belong to the top ten countries in the world.

"In addition, we must increase the social value of top sport for the Netherlands and make it more visible.

"There are also a number of challenging themes waiting for us to take an adequate approach, together with sports federations, we will face all challenges and the opportunities in headers.

Op je eerste werkdag voor #TeamNL op @Papendal mag je het meeste inspirerende ‘spandoek’ in Nederland natuurlijk niet ongemoeid laten. pic.twitter.com/kz6T4K1sn2 — Andre Cats (@sportpassie) April 1, 2022

"I would like to thank Maurits Hendriks enormously for his great contribution to Dutch top sport in recent years.

"I consider it an honour to take over the position of director of top sport from him and I look forward to an intensive collaboration with all people and parties within Dutch top sport.

"Together we can improve the results of TeamNL and the value of top sport even more."

Prior to his five-year stint at the KNZB, Cats was an experienced swimming coach and manager with the NOC*NSF.

He has also served as The Netherlands' Chef de Mission at four Paralympic Games.

"André Cats knows the Dutch sports world like no other," said NOC*NSF general director Marc van den Tweel.

"He is ambitious when it comes to results within top sport and is convinced of the need to further develop top and recreational sport.

"In addition, he has a sharply developed antenna for social themes."