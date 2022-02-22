The Dutch Olympic Committee*Dutch Sports Federation (NOC*NSF) has extended a partnership with luggage manufacturer Princess Traveller which sees its Olympic delegation given bright orange suitcases made by the company.

Princess Traveller is to remain the NOC*NSF's official supplier of travel gear until Paris 2024 under the agreement.

"We are extremely proud that in this way we can contribute to the success of our athletes," Princess Traveller co-founder Tim Ouborg, who started the business with sister Florentine, said.

"This time too, in the run-up to the Games, Schiphol Airport turned orange, partly because of our suitcases."

The NOC*NSF and Princess Traveller claim that the luggage manufacturer's range of suitcases made from recycled plastic bottles, sold as the "Green Collection", aligns with Paris 2024's pledge to stage a better-than-carbon-neutral Olympics and Paralympics.



The suitcases the Dutch delegations for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games are given will be from this sustainable range.

TeamNL-branded orange suitcases are also available for public purchase.

Dutch athletes now returned from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics with their Princess Traveller suitcases won eight gold, five silver and four bronze medals.

The Netherlands won six women's gold medals - more than any other country - with three alone coming via speed skater Irene Schouten.