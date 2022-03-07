Multiple sponsors linked to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have pulled their operations in Russia due to its ongoing invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Regarded as The Olympic Partners (TOP), these companies are at the highest level of Olympic sponsorship, giving them exclusive rights at the Games.

One of these to suspend operations in both Russia and Belarus - a close ally that allowed Russia to invade Ukraine's northern border through its country - is Airbnb, meaning almost 100,000 listings will not be available to rent in the countries.

Co-founder and chief executive Brian Chesky has added a Ukrainian flag to his Twitter profile in support.

Airbnb confirmed this ban would extend to users in Russia and Belarus trying to make bookings abroad too.

"This means that we will block calendars from accepting new bookings in both countries until further notice," said an Airbnb spokesperson.

"We will also restrict users in Belarus and Russia from making new reservations as guests.

"We certainly hope that as we look to the future, a path to peace is forged."

The company also waived fees for hosts and those booking rentals in Ukraine as people began paying for rentals with no intention of staying to financially support residents.

It also is offering free housing for up to 100,000 displaced Ukrainians, with more than 260,000 applicants so far.

Allianz will donate $10 million towards humanitarian work in Ukraine ©Getty Images

Allianz said it will give €10 million (£8.24 million/$10.8 million) to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, willing to also donate up to €2.5 million (£2.06 million/$2.54 million) to match employee donations.

The first €1 million (£824,000/$1.08 million) is to be given to the German Red Cross.

Russian and Belarusian customers have been frozen out by chipmaker Intel, who condemned the invasion in a statement while stating they have suspended shipments to the countries.

Luxury watch group Swatch - which has TOP sponsor Omega under its umbrella - put exports to Russia on hold, while technology giant Panasonic decided to suspend transactions to Russia due to "economic, logistical and other practical challenges".

It also donated 20 million yen (£132,000/$174,000/€160,000) to the Polish Red Cross and to Peace Winds Japan, a non-governmental organisation providing assistance to Ukraine.

Samsung has suspended shipments of its phones and chips to Russia, with the South Korean technology corporation donating $6 million (£4.56 million/€5.53 million), a sixth of that being in the form of electronic products.

Toyota's branch in Ukraine stopped all activities on the first day of the invasion - February 24 - while Toyota Motor Russia stopped all of its production on Friday (March 4), also stopping the import of vehicles, until further notice, due to supply chain disruptions.

The company also said it was supporting its employees in Ukraine.

Visa has suspended operations in Russia too ©Getty Images

Finally, Visa have suspended their operations in Russia.

Their cards will still work until their expiry date comes, but cards issued abroad will no longer work in Russia; and Russian cards will not work abroad, leading to criticism from those who have fled their home nation and do not have a foreign payment card yet.

Coca-Cola continue to operate in Russia despite opposition, as are other TOP sponsors P&G, Alibaba, Atos and Bridgestone.