Three American organisations that assist Para-athletes will benefit from the support of Bridgestone Americas, a subsidiary of the world’s largest tire and rubber manufacturer.

The partnerships are set to provide individual athlete grants and an the expansion of local programmes with the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF), Adaptive Sports Program of Ohio (APSO) and Amputee Blade Runners (ABR).

As a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, the move is part of Bridgestone’s efforts to strengthen its commitment to the Paralympic Movement.

The company states that it will also look to utilise its engineering and materials science expertise to help advance equipment and technology for Para-athletes.

Team USA Paralympian Scout Bassett is both a member of Team Bridgestone and a CAF ambassador.

After losing her right leg in a chemical fire as an infant, Bassett was abandoned and subsequently spent seven years in a Government-run orphanage in Nanjing in China before being adopted by an American couple from Michigan in 1995.

At the age of 14, CAF awarded Bassett a grant to fund her training as a runner.

Opportunities are never lost. Though the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games were postponed, today we stand united with #1YearToGo. These elite athletes are preparing every day, and we cannot wait to see them back on the #RoadtoTokyo. #WaitForTheGreats #ChaseYourDream #TeamBridgestone pic.twitter.com/esfvV78Bjw — Bridgestone Tires (@Bridgestone) August 24, 2020

Bassett has since become a United States national champion, a World Championship medallist and a Paralympian in track and field.

"I know first hand the impact that these organisations can make, as Challenged Athletes Foundation helped offer me a path that I may not have otherwise considered," Bassett said.

"I want to help ensure kids with experiences similar to my own can benefit from the activity, confidence and camaraderie that sport can provide.

"We have so much work still to do in this area, and the collective efforts of CAF, ASPO, ABR and Bridgestone mean so much in helping make the world more accessible and inclusive."

In addition to Bassett, swimmer Jessica Long - a 23-time Paralympic medallist - and Will Groulx, a four-time Paralympian in cycling, are also sponsored by Bridgestone in the US.

Globally, the Team Bridgestone roster includes more than 20 Paralympians and Paralympic hopefuls.

Paolo Ferrari, chief executive and President of Bridgestone Americas, added: "Bridgestone is proud to support these three important organisations to foster more accessibility and inclusivity in sports, society and the communities where we operate.

"We believe in the power of sport to excite and unite people of all backgrounds and abilities, and we are inspired by the mission of the Paralympic Movement and its incredible athletes who help us continuously reimagine what is possible when you never stop chasing your dream."