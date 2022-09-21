Switzerland claimed the team time trial mixed relay title, as elite action continued at the International Cycling Union Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia.

The race saw teams of three men and three women tackle a 28 kilometre course, with the men completing the route for each nation first, followed by the women’s line-up.

On an overcast day, Switzerland crossed the line in first place courtesy of their line-up of Mauro Schmid, Stefan Kung, Stefan Bissegger, Elise Chabbey, Nicole Kohler and Marlen Reusser triumphing in 33min 47sec.

The silver medal went to Italy’s line-up of Edoardo Affini, Matteo Sobrero, Filippo Ganna, Elisa Longo Borghini, Elena Cecchini and Vittoria Guazzini in 33:50, 2.92 seconds slower.

⚠️ CRASH for @AvVleuten!! ⚠️



Mechanical issue causes horrible crash for the Dutch superstar.

Really disappointing day for the Dutch. #Wollongong2022 pic.twitter.com/rU5LYNnlcu — UCI (@UCI_cycling) September 21, 2022

The podium was completed by hosts Australia with their line-up of Michael Matthews, Luke Durbridge, Luke Plapp, Georgia Baker, Sarah Roy and Alex Manly finishing in bronze medal position in 34:25.

Defending champions Germany finished in fourth place in 34:33, while favourites The Netherlands finished fifth in 34:39 following a race beset by mechanical issues.

Both the men’s and women’s Dutch teams endured issues early in their rides, with Bauke Mollema suffering a mechanical during the men’s section of the ride, and Annemiek Van Vleuten, the Tokyo 2020 women’s time trial champion, crashing out 50 metres into the women's section of the ride.

Competition is due to take a break tomorrow, with action set to resume on Friday (September 23) with the road races, beginning with the junior men and under-23 men versions.