Denmark is being encouraged to launch a bid to stage the 2027 International Cycling Union (UCI) Cycling World Championships.

Thomas Kastrup, head of sport events for Triangle Region Denmark, believes the quadrennial tournament that brings together 13 UCI disciplines is a "good match" for the nation and "should" be next on its bidding list.

This year has seen Denmark stage the Tour de France Grand Départ, the start of the Tour of Scandinavia that doubled up as a UCI Women's World Tour event and the UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships.

Two major events are also set to be held in Denmark in 2024, with Aalborg due to hold the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships and Ballerup set to stage the UCI Track World Championships, while the 2025 UCI BMX World Championships is scheduled to take place in Copenhagen.

"Realistically it could be the next major event for Denmark after being the co-host of the [UEFA] Euro 2020 and Tour de France," Kastrup told insidethegames.

"If we are to achieve the same level, the big edition of the Cycling World Championships could and should be the next target and the perfect platform to involving the whole country."

Denmark has staged a number of different major cycling events, including yesterday's UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships ©Ard Jongsma (Triangle Region)

Denmark has accumulated a long list of major cycling events that it has hosted over the past 15 years, including the 2010 UCI Track World Championships, 2011 UCI Road World Championships and 2019 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships.

The Triangle Region, which is made up of the municipalities of Billund, Fredericia, Funen, Haderslev, Kolding, Middelfart, Vejle and Vejen, has played a big role in staging many of those competitions.

Haderslev hosted yesterday's UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships.

"Most of all the cycling disciplines have been arranged in Denmark on a World Championship level," said Kastrup.

"We have shown that we can do it.

"[The Cycling World Championships] will be a good match for Denmark and I can easily see the Triangle Region being an important element of that."

Scotland is due to hold the first-ever edition of the combined Cycling World Championships next year.

Glasgow is the primary venue, but competition will also take place at different locations across Scotland.

France and The Netherlands have already expressed an interest in staging the second edition of the event in five years' time.