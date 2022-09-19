More Norwegian joy as Wærenskjold wins men under-23 time trial at UCI Road World Championships

Søren Wærenskjold gave Norway another title to celebrate at the International Cycling Union (UCI) Road World Championships in Wollongong in Australia, winning the men's under-23 time trial.

The 22-year-old completed the 28.8 kilometres, including the climb of Dumfries Avenue, in a time of 34min 13.40sec.

No other rider could better Wærenskjold's pace.

Reigning European under-23 champion Alec Segaert offered the best challenge to the Norwegian, but the Belgian finished 16.34sec slower.

Britain's Leo Hayter, who missed out on a podium finish in the men’s elite race yesterday by just one place, came up 24.16sec short of Wærenskjold, although it was enough to win bronze.

Norway wins gold again! 🇳🇴🥇 A victorious day for @sorenweren who takes home the rainbow jersey as the 2022 UCI Men Under 23 Individual Time Trial winner. 👏🌈



📸 @GettySport #wollongong2022 #rideofyourlife pic.twitter.com/9JYfg1s5zv — Wollongong2022 (@wollongong2022) September 19, 2022

Fourth-place Currie Logan was unable to give New Zealand a medal, crossing the line 33.03 behind Wærenskjold.

German Michel Hessmann completed the top five.

Wærenskjold's triumph is Norway's second gold medal in as many days, following Tobias Foss' remarkable win in the men's time trial yesterday.

Men's and women's junior time trials are scheduled to take place tomorrow at the UCI Road World Championships, with the mixed relay team time trial set for Wednesday (September 21).