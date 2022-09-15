Lindberg steps down as Swedish NOC secretary general to take on advisor role

The Swedish Olympic Committee (SOK) is looking for a new secretary general to replace Gunilla Lindberg who has stepped down after almost 40 years in the position.

Although Lindberg has left the role, she will remain at the SOK having been named as senior advisor for international affairs.

Lindberg was appointed as assistant secretary general in 1984 before stepping up to become secretary general in 1989.

During her time at the SOK, Lindberg has held various influential roles within the Olympic Movement, becoming a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1996.

Lindberg was vice-president of the IOC between 2004 and 2008 and has been secretary general of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) since 2004.

SOK President Mats Årjes said Lindberg's international experience was "invaluable" for his organisation.

"Her knowledge will remain at SOK and as an IOC member she also has a seat on SOK's Board," said Årjes.

Following Lindberg’s decision to step aside as secretary general, the SOK has launched its search to find her replacement.

Gunilla Lindberg is a long-standing IOC member who has been secretary general of ANOC for 18 years ©Getty Images

According to the job description, the SOK is looking for someone who can lead the nation to 20 medals, including at least five gold, at both Paris 2024 and Milan Cortina 2026.

"We are looking for a leader who is ready to take on the unique opportunity to lead, run and develop Swedish sport with a view to world class," said Årjes.

"A general secretary for SOK shall be responsible for the operational activities within the organisation.

"We are looking for a person who will purposefully build a winning culture in order for Sweden to be a successful sports nation with medal capacity in many sports."

The SOK has also confirmed that Peter Reinebo will end his 30-year spell at the organisation after Paris 2024.

Reinebo is due to maintain his role as sporting affairs and squash manager until the conclusion of the Olympics when he is expected to hand over some of his responsibilities to the new secretary general.

"Peter is a fantastic representative of the Olympic Movement in Sweden," said Årjes.

"He has guided Sweden to two of the most successful Winter Games of all time.

"Now he gets even more time to focus on the sporting mission over the Olympics in Paris."