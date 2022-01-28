Sweden’s Olympic officials have challenged their athletes to win a record number of medals in Beijing, even though over half the squad are appearing at the Games for the first time.

The Swedish team is set to number 116, the biggest they have ever sent to a Winter Games across 13 sports.

"Our goal is to make it Sweden's strongest Winter Olympics of all time," Swedish Olympic Committee chief executive Peter Reinebo said.

"The medal outcome was formidable in 2014 as well as in 2018 and while it will be very difficult to match those results, the squad that we send to Beijing is slightly stronger than the one that competed in Pyeongchang."

At Sochi, Swedish athletes won 15 medals but only two were gold.

Four years ago in Pyeongchang, the Swedes came home with seven gold medals in women’s curling, Alpine skiing, biathlon and cross-country.

Stina Nilsson won individual sprint gold in cross-country two years ago, but appears in the biathlon after switching to the sport two years ago.

Cross-country skier Charlotte Kalla is one of four members returning for a fourth Olympics.

Kalla has won gold at the past three Games and her nine career medals put her on a par with Sweden’s all time greatest Olympians, her fellow cross-country skier Sixten Jernberg and Alfred Swahn from shooting.

In Alpine skiing, Sara Hector recorded her third giant slalom win of the season in the last race before the Olympics and will surely travel to her first Olympics full of confidence.

Alpine skier Sara Hector of Sweden recorded her third giant slalom win of the season in the last race before the Olympics ©Getty Images

The Swedes also have high hopes of speed skater Nils Van der Poel who set a new world mark over 5000 metres in December.

Van der Poel is a graduate of the inaugural Youth Olympics in 2012 and also competed in Pyeongchang.

Sweden’s mixed curlers Oskar Eriksson and Almida de Val are the first to taste Olympic action.

They open their campaign against Britain on February 2, two days before the Olympic Cauldron is lit.