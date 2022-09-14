Soft drink giant and International Olympic Committee (IOC) world partner Coca-Cola has become the official sponsor for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Torch Relay.

It becomes the second partner for the Relay after French banking organisation Groupe BPCE.

A third partner is expected by the end of the year, according to L'Equipe.

"Coca-Cola is in eight out of ten households, so we believe we have a role to play in contributing to Games open to all and vectors of emotion," said Claire Revenu, general manager, Olympic and Paralympic Games of Paris 2024 for Coca-Cola France.

Torch Relays take place in the build-up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Coca-Cola will play its part in the recruitment process too, choosing young people from underprivileged parts of Paris and the surrounding area to participate in the Torch Relay.

Paris 2024 hopes to visit every department in France and overseas as part of the Torch Relay, with 60 of the 101 on the mainland signing up so far.

The final route for the Torch Relay is to be confirmed in 2023, expected to span between 70 and 80 days.

The Torch Relay will end at the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, scheduled for July 26 2024, with the Games set to end on August 11, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.