Mayenne becomes first department to formalise plan to receive Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay

Mayenne in north-west France has become the first department to formalise that it plans to receive the Olympic Torch Relay for Paris 2024.

The President of the Department Council of Mayenne, Olivier Richefou, met with his Paris 2024 counterpart Tony Estanguet at the Organising Committee's headquarters to discuss the plans.

Mayenne is expected to receive the Torch between May and July 2024 at the Espace Mayenne in its capital Laval, and Richefou revealed that it is hoped that the procession can be showcased as prominently as possible.

"We want to reach as many people as possible," he said, as reported by Ouest-France.

"It seems important to me that the major event that will close the day can take place in the main city.

"We proposed that it be at the 'temple of sport' in the department."

Richefou is also hopeful that the Torch Relay will be received on a weekend or on a Wednesday, and admitted that arranging the leg is "part of a much larger" process than hosting a stage of the Tour de France.

The department has vowed to deliver "a real party for the inhabitants with the crossing of iconic places of the territory, including the city stopover", as reported by Ouest-France.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet said the Organising Committee is "working with them [departments] to build the Relay route" ©Getty Images

Three-time C1 canoe slalom Olympic gold medallist Estanguet said the Organising Committee would trust the local knowledge of departments in arranging plans for the Torch Relay.

"We are listening, the departments know their territory better than we do," the Paris 2024 President was quoted as saying by Ouest-France.

"We follow this logic.

"We are working with them to build the Relay route.

"We identify the main cities that we want to be able to cross, because they offer an interesting population pool.

"We want to get closer to the people."

Paris 2024 is set to be the third time the French capital has held the Olympic Games, scheduled for July 26 to August 11, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.