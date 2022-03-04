French departments given until March 11 to decide Torch Relay participation amid cost debate

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet has reiterated his defence of the cost of holding the Olympic Torch Relay, with French departments given until March 11 to decide whether they wish to participate.

All 101 French Departments were invited in December to apply to host parts of the Paris 2024 Torch Relay.

According to L’Equipe, departments would have to pay €150,000 (£125,300/$168,000) to participate.

More than 12 departments are claimed to have questioned the costs.

Estanguet last month was quoted as saying departments could spread the cost over three years, while saying the price to participate was set by elected officials, not Paris 2024.

He reiterated in a letter to departments, dated on February 28, that the majority had welcomed their approach.

Estanguet said the costs "corresponds to a contribution to the costs related to the organization, the mobility of the flame, the communication around the relay, the celebrations around the cauldron or even the enhancement of the territories and all the torchbearers," according to L’Equipe.

The Paris 2024 President reportedly claimed the torch relay would offer departments new opportunities for "communication and promotion".

Over 70 of the 101 departments are claimed to have expressed an interest in forming part of the Torch Relay.

A total of 96 departments are in France, while five are overseas.

Departments will have until March 11 to decide whether they wish to participate in the Torch Relay.

Paris 2024 will begin developing the route for the Torch Relay next month ©Getty Images

A contracting phase will begin a month later, with organisers then expected to map out the potential route.

The Paris 2024 Board of Directors approved the core principles of the Torch Relay programme.

This was defined following consultation with stakeholders and local Government associations.

According to Paris 2024, the route will be determined by three objectives, including "enabling the participation of as many French people as possible", "showcasing France, its regions, heritage and savoir-faire" and "promoting the role of sport in society".

Work to define the Torch Relay route began late last year and is due to be confirmed in late 2023.

The designs of the Olympic and Paralympic Torches are scheduled to be unveiled in 2023.