The Mixed Martial Arts Federation of Scotland (MMAFS) has become the latest member of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), in time to be represented at the European Championships later this month.

MMAFS represenative Iain Feenan said the organisation wanted to help mixed martial arts (MMA) receive recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and was committed to working with the IMMAF to develop the sport in Scotland.

"It's something a number of people in the Scottish MMA scene have spoken about for a while now," Feenan said of establishing the MMAFS.

"However, seeing the emergence of IMMAF and the affiliated organisations is a driving factor.

"As a country, we want to be part of growing the sport and help with the goal of being recognised by the IOC.

"It's been challenging and a slow process, but we are making headway, and in the end, it will be well worth it.

"Our goal is to build an organisation that develops the sport of MMA in Scotland from grassroots to professional level through education, training and safeguarding of young people, competitors and coaches in MMA."

The wins just keep on coming for Kunle Lawal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿!



Very excited to see how he fairs at the IMMAF European Championships later this month. https://t.co/uZWrEky4jQ — Caoilte de Barra (@CaoiltedeBarra) September 11, 2022

Scotland's affiliation with the IMMAF has come in time to send athletes to the European Championships at Bella Italia Efa Village in Lignano Sabbiadoro in Italy.

Competition is scheduled from September 27 to October 1.

The MMAFS is due to send one fighter to the European Championships, Kunle Lawal.

Prior to this debut in IMMAF competition, Scotland claimed eight medals at the English Mixed Martial Arts Association Four Nations Tournament, which saw Lawal named Athlete of the Tournament.