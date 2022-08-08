The Mixed Martial Arts League of Ukraine has held its National Championships after the country's Sports Ministry permitted major domestic events again amid the Russian invasion.

The two-day tournament took place in the city of Mukachevo and also served as a selection event for Ukraine's national team set to compete at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) European and World Championships.

Prior to the event, two education sessions were also held as MMA athlete Aleksandr Lunga led a judging workshop prior to a "cutman seminar".

The National Championships had categories for juniors, aged 18 to 20, and seniors, aged over 21.

"At the end of June, the Ministry of Sports gave permission for the National Federations to organise National Championships," said Anton Blank, President of the MMA League of Ukraine.

"We decided to be first.

"And the only time for our tournament was July.

Ukraine is preparing to send a team to the IMMAF Youth World Championships, with the domestic event aiding selectors before a final announcement is made ©IMMAF

"Because in August we have the Youth World Championships and in September, the European Championships.

"So, we didn't have much time to prepare.

"We decided to organise it in Transkarpatia, in the city of Mukachevo, as this region is the closest to the European border.

"The head of the regional federation, Alexander Shavrov, immediately agreed and did everything for this championship to happen."

Blank claims that several soldiers who have been fighting in the war came to compete in the tournament.

The organisation is preparing a team for the IMMAF Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates from August 17 to 20.

At the 2021 edition in Sofia, Ukraine topped the standings with 52 medals.