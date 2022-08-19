ISMM purchases IMMAF World Championships hosting rights for next five years

International Sport Management and Marketing GmbH (ISMM) has bought the hosting rights to the senior and junior International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) World Championships for the next five years.

The deal, which stretches from 2023 to 2027, gives ISMM specific commercial and media rights composite to the hosting rights package for the event.

The company will also be in control of designating locations and licensing of hosting rights to National Federations, sports authorities, cities and commercial bodies.

The contracts were signed at the IMMAF's 2022 Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

"We’re pleased to be able to announce this substantial deal that assures financial security for IMMAF's growth through our World Championships platform," said IMMAF President Kerrith Brown.

"While the investment demonstrates the growing value of the IMMAF brand and amateur mixed martial arts (MMA), it will empower us both to escalate this growth and maximise commercial opportunities.

Kerrith Brown believes that mixed martial arts will grow in value as a result of this agreement ©IMMAF

"We look forward to announcing the location of our 2022 World Championships very soon."

ISMM chief executive Zuhher Andovic suggested that the company wants to be part of the ambition of making mixed martial arts an Olympic sport.

"I would like to contribute to that and through the awarding of the World Championships, we can take that one step forward," he added.

Tom Madsen and Wissam Abi Nader were the IMMAF Board of Directors responsible for arranging the agreement.

"I am happy that we have found a solid solution with a well-connected and capable agent," Madsen said.

"The deal secures financial stability and progress to the amateur MMA community.

"The cooperation will create advantages for both IMMAF partners and athletes for the next five years and beyond."