Women's football clubs are to feature in FIFA 23, the final EA Sports edition of the football video game, following a boost to the sport this year with the 2022 Women's European Football Championship.

Yesterday, a Sports Interactive leak suggested a beta version of international women's football is to debut in Football Manager 2023.

On FIFA 23, women's club football is to debut, with users able to chose teams from the English Women's Super League and the Division 1 Féminine in France, meaning 24 teams are available for selection on top of international sides, which have been part of the game since FIFA 16.

Chelsea player Sam Kerr features on the front cover of the game alongside French footballer Kylian Mbappe, who plays for the Paris Saint-Germain men's team.

Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, England, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Sweden and the United States were the 12 international teams that debuted on the game in 2016, but this has since been expanded to 18 teams with the addition of Belgium, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Scotland.

The 2023 Women's World Cup is expected to be a feature too, meaning an expansion of international teams could be on its way.

It is the last edition of the FIFA franchise to be made by EA Sports, who failed to reach an agreement with the football governing body.

This means FIFA are still looking for developers, while EA Sports is to release a new game called EA Sports FC.

Long regarded as the most in-depth football game, Football Manager is looking to introduce women's football as a "separate launcher", having been shown in a leak of a development copy of the game.