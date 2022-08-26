FIFA has lifted its suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), freeing it to stage this year's Under-17 Women's World Cup.

The AIFF had been suspended over undue third-party influence, but the Bureau of the FIFA Council ended the sanction.

It is satisfied with the state of affairs in India now that a Committee of Administrators appointed by the Supreme Court of India to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been terminated.

The AIFF remains without a President, following the ousting of Praful Patel by the Supreme Court in May, but FIFA says it and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will continue to monitor the situation and aid the organisation of elections.

Kalyan Chaubey, a former goalkeeper for the national team who has since entered politics with India's ruling far-right Bharatiya Janata Party, is the frontrunner to be the next President.

Ex-India captain Bhaichung Bhutia is also standing.

India staged the Women's Asian Cup earlier this year ©Getty Images

Patel remains a member of the FIFA Council.

The most immediate consequence of FIFA lifting the suspension of the AIFF is that it means India may host the Under-17 Women's World Cup, which is due to run from October 11 to 30.

It is due to be only the second FIFA tournament held in India.

The AIFF is also in a four-way bidding race to hold the AFC's Asian Cup for the first time in 2027.

India has twice staged the Women's Asian Cup, including earlier this year.