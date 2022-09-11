Hosts Serbia take two golds on opening day of finals at World Wrestling Championships

Hosts Serbia won two gold medals on the opening day of finals at the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade.

Serbia's successes came in the under-72 kilograms and under-87g categories as men's Greco Roman finals got underway at the Stark Arena.

In the under-72kg category, Serbia’s Ali Feizollah Arsalan took gold by defeating Ulvi Ganizade of Azerbaijan by points 7-4.

Bronze medals in the category went the way of Turkey’s Selcuk Can and Andrii Kulyk of Ukraine.

There was more home success in the under-87kg category with gold going the way of Zurabi Datunashvili.

The defending champion beat Turpan Ali Alvievich Bisultanov of Denmark by points 6-2.

Bronze medals in the category went to Ali Cengiz of Turkey and David Losonczi of Hungary.

in the under-55 kilograms category going to Eldaniz Azizli of Azerbaijan, courtesy of an 8-0 win by superiority over Nugzari Tsurtsumia of Georgia.

Bronze medals in the category went to Jasurbek Ortikboev of Uzbekistan and Yu Shiotani of Japan.

Finally, in the under-77kg, Kyrgyzstan’s Akzhol Makhmudov took gold after running out an 8-0 win by superiority over Zoltan Levai of Hungary.

Bronze medals in the category were won by Yunus Emre Basar of Turkey and Malkhas Amoyan of Armenia.