Zurabi Datunashvili was one of two Serbian gold medallists at the World Wrestling Championships ©Getty Images

Hosts Serbia won two gold medals on the opening day of finals at the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade.

Serbia's successes came in the under-72 kilograms and under-87g categories as men's Greco Roman finals got underway at the Stark Arena.

In the under-72kg category, Serbia’s Ali Feizollah Arsalan took gold by defeating Ulvi Ganizade of Azerbaijan by points 7-4.

Bronze medals in the category went the way of Turkey’s Selcuk Can and Andrii Kulyk of Ukraine.

There was more home success in the under-87kg category with gold going the way of Zurabi Datunashvili.

The defending champion beat Turpan Ali Alvievich Bisultanov of Denmark by points 6-2.

Bronze medals in the category went to Ali Cengiz of Turkey and David Losonczi of Hungary.

in the under-55 kilograms category going to Eldaniz Azizli of Azerbaijan, courtesy of an 8-0 win by superiority over Nugzari Tsurtsumia of Georgia.

Bronze medals in the category went to Jasurbek Ortikboev of Uzbekistan and Yu Shiotani of Japan.

Finally, in the under-77kg, Kyrgyzstan’s Akzhol Makhmudov took gold after running out an 8-0 win by superiority over Zoltan Levai of Hungary.

Bronze medals in the category were won by Yunus Emre Basar of Turkey and Malkhas Amoyan of Armenia.